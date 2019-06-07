What You Need to Remember About Big Little Lies Season 1

What Happened Before Trivia Night?

For most of the season, we knew someone was going to die on Trivia Night and that Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), and Renata (Laura Dern) were all involved, but we didn't know who or how. We had also learned that Ziggy was born out of rape, but Jane didn't know who her rapist was.

The other big mystery of the season was which kid in the class was bullying and hurting Renata's precious daughter Amabella (Ivy George). Everyone believed it was Ziggy (Iain Armitage), but as Ziggy revealed in the finale, it was actually Max (Nicholas Crovetti)—one of Celeste's twins.

Celeste had just gotten herself a new apartment and had even stocked the fridge in preparation to move herself and her kids into it to escape Perry. Unfortunately, Perry intercepted a call about the apartment and found out about it ahead of time, which he revealed to Celeste in the car on the way to the gala.

Meanwhile, Madeline had cheated on Ed (Adam Scott) with the play director, and she and her ex Nathan (James Tupper) and his wife Bonnie had been dealing with teenage daughter Abigail (Kathryn Newton) planning to sell her virginity to raise awareness of human trafficking. Thankfully, Abigail decided against doing that, in the end, especially after Madeline opened up to her about the cheating.

Renata and her husband also argued over how to handle Amabella being bullied, and she didn't approve of him going after Jane.