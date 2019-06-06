Granger Smith's Son Died in ''Drowning Accident at Home,'' Rep Reveals

On Thursday morning, country singer Granger Smith shared the "unthinkable news" that his 3-year-old son, River Kelly Smith, had passed away.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," the 39-year-old star announced on Instagram and Twitter. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived."

While the "Tractor" singer didn't share many details about his son's "tragic accident," a rep for the country star confirmed River's cause of death to People. The 3-year-old "died in a tragic drowning accident at home," a rep told the publication in a statement.

In Granger's heartbreaking announcement, he shared that he and his wife Amber Bartlett "made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life."