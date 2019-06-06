Granger Smith's Son Died in ''Drowning Accident at Home,'' Rep Reveals

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 4:28 PM
On Thursday morning, country singer Granger Smith shared the "unthinkable news" that his 3-year-old son, River Kelly Smith, had passed away.
"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," the 39-year-old star announced on Instagram and Twitter. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived."
While the "Tractor" singer didn't share many details about his son's "tragic accident," a rep for the country star confirmed River's cause of death to People. The 3-year-old "died in a tragic drowning accident at home," a rep told the publication in a statement.
In Granger's heartbreaking announcement, he shared that he and his wife Amber Bartlett "made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life."
"Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately," he continued. "The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts."
Many celebrities have sent their condolences to the Smith family, including Kane Brown, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and more.
Notably, Morgan Miller, the pro beach volleyball player whose 19-month-old daughter passed away after drowning in her neighbor's pool, spoke out. "My heart breaks," her Instagram Story caption read, alongside a photo of Granger and his son, River. "Another baby gone too soon."
Closing his statement, the "Tractor" singer shared, "There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."
"In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children's Medical Center in River's name," he wrote. "The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible."
Our thoughts are with the Smith family during this time.
