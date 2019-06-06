Kate Middleton Beams as She Receives Prestigious First Salute During Military Concert

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 4:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is stepping up to the plate in the Queen's absence.

For the first time in her position, the Duchess of Cambridge was saluted by the troops at the annual Beating the Retreat musical event. Typically, this honor is reserved for Queen Elizabeth II, but Kate was saluted as she was the sole member of the Royal Family to attend. 

Soldiers saluted the Duchess, who was wearing a Catherine Walker coat, Gianvito Rossi pumps, Cassandra Goad earrings and the Irish Guards gold shamrock pin. She perfectly accessorized the ensemble with a Mulberry clutch. As for her hair, the mother-of-three had her hair elegantly pulled back into a slick chignon. 

The event was held to showcase the British Army, but also included a tribute to the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Her husband, Prince William, attended an earlier event commemorating the Allied invasion of Normandy. 

Watch

Kate Middleton Gives Heartfelt Speech About Kids' Mental Health

This is just one of the numerous events that the Duchess has attended this week. At the beginning of the week, William and Kate joined the rest of the royal family, except for Meghan Markleand Prince Harry, to host the American First Family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were just one of the many couples who entertained President Donald Trump and his adult children at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace

And there are plenty more appearances in the coming weeks! With the Queen's birthday around the corner, there are ton of fun events planned, including the Trooping of the Colours, which Meghan Markle is planning to attend, despite her maternity leave.

So get your tea and biscuits ready for a proper British celebration!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Queen Elizabeth II , Kate Middleton , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
BH90210 Cast

New BH90210 Promo Goes Back to the Peach Pit, Sort Of

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk Jets Off From LAX as Her Relationship With Bradley Cooper Remains Uncertain

Granger Smith, River Kelly Smith

Granger Smith's Son Died in ''Drowning Accident at Home,'' Rep Reveals

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Expertly Avoids Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons at Drake's Party

Snooki

Snooki Shares the ''Disgusting'' and ''Awesome'' Details of Giving Birth to Her Third Child

Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos

OMG! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Is All Grown Up at Her Prom

Project Runway, Season 17, Bravo

In Praise of Bravo's Revitalized Project Runway

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.