OMG! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Is All Grown Up at Her Prom

Gorgeous in green! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are sharing photos of their daughter, Lola Consuelos, all dressed up for prom!

The talk show host and the Riverdale star took to social media on Thursday to post stunning pictures of Lola in a beautiful green dress. In one picture, the 17-year-old can be seen putting a boutonniere on her date, boyfriend Tarek Fahmy. A second photo shows Lola smiling alongside Kelly as they share a sweet mother-daughter moment.

"It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos," Kelly joked in the caption of the post, also sending her love to the couple.