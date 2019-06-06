In Praise of Bravo's Revitalized Project Runway

In the 15 years that it's been on the air, Project Runway has always been reliable entertainment.

The reality competition show, on which amateur designers compete each week to quickly create looks from scratch with the goal of showing at New York Fashion Week, has always been incredibly watchable, even if sometimes you just fast forward straight to the runway show at the end of every episode.

Designers came and went, rarely but occasionally making a huge, unforgettable impact, but the true personality of the show was rooted in its host, the very German Heidi Klum, its mentor, the buttoned-up Tim Gunn, and its only constant judge, Nina Garcia. The series originally began on Bravo in 2004 for five seasons, then after an eventually settled lawsuit over a contract dispute, it aired on Lifetime for 11 more seasons.

When the Weinstein Company, which produced the series, went bankrupt, NBCU reacquired the show, and everything changed. It moved back to Bravo, and Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and judge Zac Posen all announced they were leaving. Suddenly, longtime fans were left to question whether Project Runway was even Project Runway without Tim and Heidi.