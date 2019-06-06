Mandy Moore Teases New Music With Husband Taylor Goldsmith: Listen

She's back! Mandy Moore is making new music...and we have the pictures to prove it!

It's been almost 20 years since Moore dropped "Candy," the debut single off of her first album, So Real. With the help of the track's iconic music video, a then-15-year-old Moore burst onto the pop music scene alongside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. As we approach the song's 20-year anniversary, occurring this August, Moore is teasing new music for her fans.

While Moore has been focused on acting, delivering incredible performances on This Is Us in recent years, it seems as though she's never lost her passion for music.