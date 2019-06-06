Luke Bryan, Maren Morris & More Celebs React to Granger Smith's 3-Year-Old Son's Death

Country music singer Granger Smith shared the heartbreaking news that his 3-year-old son passed away.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," the 39-year-old star announced on Instagram on Thursday. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived."

Smith revealed that he and his wife Amber Bartlett "made the decision" to "say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life." He added, "Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special."

Following the "Tractor" singer's tragic news, many of his country music colleagues and celeb friends shared their condolences. "I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time," Maren Morris commented on his Instagram post. "Many prayers. So sorry," Luke Bryan wrote.