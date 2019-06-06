Luke Bryan, Maren Morris & More Celebs React to Granger Smith's 3-Year-Old Son's Death

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 1:01 PM
Country music singer Granger Smith shared the heartbreaking news that his 3-year-old son passed away.
"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," the 39-year-old star announced on Instagram on Thursday. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived."
Smith revealed that he and his wife Amber Bartlett "made the decision" to "say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life." He added, "Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special."
Following the "Tractor" singer's tragic news, many of his country music colleagues and celeb friends shared their condolences. "I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time," Maren Morris commented on his Instagram post. "Many prayers. So sorry," Luke Bryan wrote.
Soon-to-be dad Kane Brown offered his support, writing, "I'm here for you if you need anything at all bro just hit me up."
Moreover, Jason Aldean, who recently welcomed a baby girl in February, also reached out to Smith and his family. "I cant imagine what y'all are going thru. Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys," he said. Additionally, Lauren Alaina commented, "I am so, so sorry. We will make a donation in his honor and will encourage our friends to do the same. Sending all my live (sic) and prayers."
From country duo Dan + Shay to Josh Abbott to Carly Pearce, countless of stars have sent their condolences to Granger and his family.
"The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts," Granger wrote about his son. "If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."
Closing his statement, he asked that gifts be sent to the hospital where his son was treated. "In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children's Medical Center in River's name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible."
The couple are parents to London Smith, 7, and Lincoln Monarch Smith, 5.
Our thoughts are with the Smith family during this time.
