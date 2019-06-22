Meryl Streep Is 70! Which of Her Characters Is Your Top (Sophie's) Choice for Her Best Role Ever?

All hail Meryl Streep, America's national treasure!

We might not have a queen in America, but if we did, it would most likely be Streep, duh. The iconic actress is a legend in Hollywood for her decades upon decades of success and stunning performances on screen.

Now, the New Jersey native has reached another milestone...she's turning 70!

Back in 1976, Streep made her movie debut as a voice in an animated film and by 1978 she had her first big hit film on her hands with The Deer Hunter.

41 years later, the actress is a Hollywood staple, has the career others only dream of and what makes us love her even more is that she has sass and is always up for a laugh...even at her own expense.

The blonde beauty is graceful both on and off screen and she continually makes us feel less than, because let's face it, Meryl is winning at life and we're all just standing here trying to come close to her brilliance.