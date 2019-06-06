EXCLUSIVE!

How JWoww's Boyfriend Zack Helped Calm Her Nerves at 2019 CMT Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 12:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello had a date night at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

The Jersey Shore star was accompanied by her new beau at Wednesday's award show, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. JWoww, who was in attendance to present the CMT Performance of the Year, was very nervous before taking the stage alongside Bobby Bones.

"I just presented, so now I can actually enjoy the night, because I get really, really, really nervous," the 33-year-old star told E! News backstage at the award show. "I have stage fright, so going up there kinda gives me the jitters a little bit. But, I killed it and I love the fact that I got the opportunity, and I got to see Carrie Underwood in real life. So, life goals."

Watch

What Do JWoww's Kids Think About Her New Boyfriend Zack?

When asked how JWoww did at presenting, Zack told his girlfriend, "I thought you did amazing. She was really nervous and she did fantastic like always."

Jenni Farley, JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Before JWoww took the stage to present, she had Zack there to support and encourage her.

"He was cheering me on right before," the reality star shared with E! News. "Saying, 'You're here, this is your moment, enjoy it. Everyone's here to see you and all the other presenters and performers, enjoy it.' As I'm screaming and crying in the background."

Take a look at the E! News video above to see JWoww dish about her relationship with Zack! Plus, find out if she's met Snooki's new baby boy!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ JWoww , Exclusives , Couples , 2019 CMT Music Awards , , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Project Runway, Season 17, Bravo

In Praise of Bravo's Revitalized Project Runway

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Teases New Music With Husband Taylor Goldsmith: Listen

Miley Cyrus

How Miley Cyrus Climbed Her Way Out of Tragedy and Back to the Top

Granger Smith, River Kelly Smith

Luke Bryan, Maren Morris & More Celebs React to Granger Smith's 3-Year-Old Son's Death

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood Shares the Best Part of Being a Mom to a Newborn

Jay-Z, Beyonce, basketball, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets

All the Times Beyoncé's Beyhive Used Their Sting to Defend Their Queen

Granger Smith, River Kelly Smith

Singer Granger Smith's 3-Year-Old Son Dead After "Tragic Accident"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.