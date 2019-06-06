All the Times Beyoncé's Beyhive Used Their Sting to Defend Their Queen

If you come for Beyoncé, you come for the Beyhive too!

When you become a music superstar, chances are you develop a strong, loyal fan base that will always have your back.

For the "Crazy in Love" singer, her fans have a habit of going above and beyond the call of duty when someone tries to come for the Grammy winner.

On Wednesday night, Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoyed a date night by attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals. And in between watching the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors, the couple found themselves sitting next to a special guest.

That lucky attendee was Nicole Curran whose husband just so happens to own the Warriors. After photos surfaced of Beyoncè giving side-eye to the woman, the Beyhive came for Nicole. In fact, she felt the need to explain herself on social media.