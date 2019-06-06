Singer Granger Smith's 3-Year-Old Son Dead After "Tragic Accident"

Granger Smith has announced the heartbreaking death of his three-year-old son, River Kelly Smith.

The singer took to social media on Thursday to share the devastating news with his fans. "I have to deliver unthinkable news. We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," he wrote along with a photo of River. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived."

Granger went on to share that he and his wife Amber Smith "made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life."

"Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father," he continued. "Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately."