The Men of Monterey Speak! Big Little Lies Stars Tease "Incredibly Bold" Season 2

When you think of Big Little Lies, you think of the women—and rightfully so, it's Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz—but the men of Monterey area also going through it in season two.

"The men are all saints [Laughs.] and the women all have lies, and that's very difficult for us," James Tupper told E! News. "I'd like to take a moment to talk to the women out there: If you have a lie, give us a chance."

Tupper is of course referring to how his character, Nathan, deals with what's going on with wife Bonnie (Kravitz) after the events of the first season. With all the lies following the death of Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), the characters start to see their lives unravel.