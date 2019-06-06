Margot Robbie Wants You to Stop Calling Her a "Bombshell"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 9:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Margot Robbie

Inez & Vinoodh for Vogue

Margot Robbie can be described in many ways—an actress, a producer, an Oscar nominee. But whatever you do, do not call her a "bombshell."

"I hate that word. I hate it—so much," she told Vogue for its July cover story. "I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I'm not a bombshell. I'm not someone who walks in a room and the record stops and people turn like, 'Look at that woman.' That doesn't happen. People who know me, if they had to sum me up in one word I don't know what that word would be, but I'm certain it would not be bombshell." 

Perhaps the best way to describe Robbie is the way Nicole Kidman did in the piece—a "powerhouse." Not only is she set to appear in several highly anticipated new films—including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Birds of Prey—but she also has her own production company, Luckychap, which she founded with her husband Tom Ackerly, her childhood friend Sophia Kerr and director Josey McNamara.

One of her company's main missions is to promote projects by women.

"My love and passion for female filmmakers doesn't mean I suddenly don't like male-driven films," she told the magazine. "And that's an important argument to make—so that men go see films about women, by women. If it's a good film, they'll be able to relate."

Watch

Joe Alwyn Gushes Over Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots

So, some may have been surprised when she decided act in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie is his first film not produced by Harvey Weinstein. It also comes about a year after Uma Thurman publicly accused Weinstein of assault in a New York Times article, noting she had told Tarantino about it and that he had later confronted the producer. Around this time, Thurman had also shared footage from a car crash she was in on the set of Kill Bill. The actress claimed she had insisted on using a stunt double but that her request was denied. She also alleged there had been attempts to "cover up" and "suppress" the accident.

Weinstein claimed he apologized to Thurman for "making an awkward pass 25 years ago" but called her physical assault allegations "untrue." As for Tarantino, who has not been accused of sexual misconduct, the director eventually gave Thurman the footage from the crash and called it "one of the biggest regrets of my life."

Margot Robbie

Inez & Vinoodh for Vogue

So, how does Robbie feel people will perceive her partnership with Tarantino? 

"Will people view this decision as conflicting with what I'm doing on the producing side? I don't know," she told Vogue. "I don't know how to say what I feel about it, because I'm so grateful to be in a position of power and to have more creative control when that is embraced and encouraged now. At the same time, I grew up adoring movies that were the result of the previous version of Hollywood, and aspiring to be a part of it, so to have those dreams come true also feels incredibly satisfying. I don't know. Maybe I'm having my cake and eating it too…."

She later added, "It would be easier, and so much more unfulfilling, not to have a production company. To not hire first- and second-time female directors, and stake millions of other people's money, and put my name to it and everything I've worked for, but I've made the choice to do it, and I don't regret it. On the flip side—and it doesn't even feel like a flip side—it was my lifelong dream [to work with Tarantino], and I got to do it, and it makes me sad if people might hold that against me despite everything else I'm doing."

To read more of Robbie's interview, check out the new issue of Vogue.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Margot Robbie , Top Stories , Apple News , Vogue , Quentin Tarantino

Trending Stories

Latest News
Adam Scott, Big Little Lies premiere

The Men of Monterey Speak! Big Little Lies Stars Tease "Incredibly Bold" Season 2

Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox and Lifetime Movie Network Have Your Summer Covered With a Whole Bunch of Wrong Movies

Jonas Brothers, Halsey

Halsey's Incredible Cover of "Sucker" Has the Jonas Brothers Freaking Out

Arie Luyendyk Jr, Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Defends Lauren After She's Mom-Shamed Over Going Out

Natalie Halcro, Relatively Nat & Liv 102

See Natalie Halcro's Siblings Bicker Over Vaccines & Scientific Method on the Party Bus to Whistler

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to 11 New Counts of Sexual Abuse

Shakira

Shakira Appears in Spanish Court Over Tax Evasion Allegations

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.