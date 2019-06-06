Vivica A. Fox and Lifetime Movie Network Have Your Summer Covered With a Whole Bunch of Wrong Movies

Lifetime
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 10:00 AM
Lifetime
If loving Vivica A. Fox's Lifetime movies is wrong, we don't want to be right. The Independence Day star is basically taking over Lifetime Movie Network, Lifetime's sister site, in July with four new movies in the Wrong film franchise. Fox is starring in and producing four new movies coming to LMN starting Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m.
Fox previously starred in a number of Wrong movies, including The Wrong Friend, The Wrong Cruise, The Wrong Man, The Wrong Crush, The Wrong Student and The Wrong Child.
Coming up, she has The Wrong Stepmother, The Wrong Boy Next Door, The Wrong Mommy and The Wrong Tutor. Jackée Harry also stars in The Wrong Tutor and Eric Roberts stars in The Wrong Mommy. Get a breakdown of the new movies below.
The Wrong Stepmother
Premiere date: Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m.
Also starring: Cindy Busby, Corin Nemec, Calli Taylor and Tracy Nelson
The Wrong Stepmother follows Michael, a widower whose new girlfriend comes along and raises suspicion. Is this Maddie really there for love, or will she do anything to have a family of her own?
The Wrong Boy Next Door
Premiere date: Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m.
Also starring: Calli Taylor, Tracy Nelson, Jason-Shane Scott and Travis Burns
The Wrong Boy Next Door follows a troubled teen, Katie, who is sentenced to house arrest and falls for her new next-door neighbor. It's harmless at first, but there's something else to John…
The Wrong Mommy
Premiere date: Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m.
Also starring: Eric Roberts, Jessica Morris, Ashlynn Yennie and Dee Wallace
The Wrong Mommy centers on Melanie, who after success at work hires a personal assistant. But the new assistant, Phoebe, has an ulterior motive for taking the job, one involving revenge involving Melanie's mother.
The Wrong Tutor
Premiere date: Friday, July 26 at 8 p.m.
Also starring: Jackée Harry, Ivy Matheson, Jason-Shane Scott, William McNamara, Nate Wyatt and Li Eubanks
A star athlete needs help on his schoolwork, but his new tutor may have other reasons for wanting to help the high schooler.
From Big Little Lies to Veronica Mars, These Are the Summer 2019 TV Shows You're Going to Be Obsessed With
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?