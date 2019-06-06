Shakira Appears in Spanish Court Over Tax Evasion Allegations

Shakira is denying any wrongdoing with regard to her tax evasion case in Spain.

In December, prosecutors charged the 42-year-old Latin pop star for allegedly failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014, when she allegedly lived most of the time in Barcelona with husband and soccer player Gerard Piqué, and accused her of committing six counts of fraud. She could face a jail sentence if found guilty. Shakira testified before a judge about the case on Thursday and said that she began living in Spain in 2015 and currently has no debts to the tax agency, Spanish news channel 24 Horas reported.

"Shakira has always, including in the period between 2011 and 2014, met her tax obligations in every country she has worked in," Shakira's PR firm said in a statement on Thursday, according to reports.

The group also said, that "as soon as she was informed of the amount that according to Spain's Tax Office she should pay... Shakira paid that amount in its entirety."