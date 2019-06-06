Which Country Cutie Lit Up the 2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet? Vote for Your Favorite Look Now

We've gone country, y'all!

On Wednesday, country music's biggest stars arrived in Nashville to live it up and crank up that boot-stomping music at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

There were amazing performances by Luke Combs and Keith Urban to name a few, and of course Little Big Town killed it as the hosts of the show for the second year in a row. These highlights, plus the fact that Carrie Underwood came up big in the winner's circle winning both Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year, was just the beginning of a spectacular night for country fans.

Our favorite part of the evening however was the style.

Yes, we've said it before and we will say it again, the best part about award shows are the red carpet arrivals and eventual costume changes and the CMT Music Awards brought its A-game.

There were a lot of sizzling looks on the carpet and we want to know who you thought rocked their ensemble best.