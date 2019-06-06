Michelle Williams: My Lack of Input Made Dawson's Creek "a Little Like a Factory Job"

A lot has changed since the last time Michelle Williams did TV.

Williams shot to fame on The WB drama Dawson's Creek. She spent six seasons as Jen Lindley and didn't return to the small screen in a regular capacity until 2019's Fosse/Verdon miniseries. In an interview with Patricia Clarkson for Variety—the two are getting Emmy buzz, Williams for playing Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon and Clarkson for playing Adora in Sharp Objects—Williams opened up about how things were different for her this time around on TV.

"Doing Dawson's Creek for six-and-a-half years, while it was an incredible learning experience—we did 22 episodes a year, and you'd be getting scripts at the last minute and you had zero input," Williams said. "It was a little like a factory job."