Why Dan Levy Is Thanking Ellen DeGeneres for the Success of Schitt's Creek

Without Ellen DeGeneres, there wouldn't be Schitt's Creek, according to series co-creator and star Dan Levy.

The Pop series stars Levy, his father Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy as the Roses, a family who loses all their wealth and is forced to relocate to a small town that they own because of its name, Schitt's Creek. There, as Levy told DeGeneres, the family has to learn "sometimes when money is taken away and you're forced to just sit with yourself and your family that love sometimes means more than all the money in the world."

The show, which features a gay relationship that has earned legions of fans, has earned Levy all sorts of accolades, including being named one of Time magazine's one of the people changing comedy.