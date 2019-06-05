Why Elisabeth Moss' June "Breaks Bad" in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3

So, you watched The Handmaid's Tale season two finale and took issue when the story decisions. Elisabeth Moss gets it.
"There's no way she could've left Hannah, that's the thing. I get it, I get why people are frustrated, I get why people feel like she should've gotten into that truck, but she can't fight from the outside. She has to fight from the inside. Also, it's a lot more interesting story," Moss laughed.
"You want her to go to Canada and eat poutine, but it's not as interesting," she told E! News.
Season three, which has three episodes out on Hulu as of June 5, picks up right where season two left off. June got her baby out with Emily (Alexis Bledel) and how she's determined to save her other daughter, Hannah, by any means necessary.
"I think what she realizes is that she has to become stronger than they are—the people that run Gilead, the powers that be—she has to become more cruel than they are, she has to become more ruthless. She has to become one of them in order to beat them, and I think it's a very smart discovery, it doesn't come easily. She does end up having to do some things, especially in the later half of this season, that people are going to question. She breaks bad a little bit and she does some morally ambiguous things, but she gets to the place where nothing will get in her way," Moss said.
Bruce Miller, executive producer, said this third season is all about June becoming a resistance fighter and all the work that goes into that.
"We wanted to make it very realistic where she has the will, but she's going to figure out the way. And we wanted her to be a real hero, and I think Lizzie showed me what a hero really looks like in the world, someone who gets not knocked down and picks themselves up, but knocked down and knocked down and knocked down, and picks themselves up," Miller said.
Click play on the video above to hear more from Miller and Moss.
The Handmaid's Tale drops new episodes on Wednesdays on Hulu.