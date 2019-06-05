Chris Evans Slams "Homophobic" Men Planning Straight Pride Parade

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 10:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chris Evans, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After news broke that a group in Boston is trying to host a "Straight Pride" Parade, Chris Evans took to Twitter to slam the event and its organizers. 

"Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of 'Straight Pride' parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children' parade?'" he tweeted in response to a Wall Street Journal article about the news. "Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??"

The Captain America star, who grew up in Boston and has a brother who is gay, also shared a post by James Fell, who explained why the "Straight Pride" parade cannot be compared to Pride Parades celebrating the LGBTQ community

"Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing," the 37-year-old actor tweeted. "For those who don't understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger (which is actually just fear of what you don't understand) take a moment to search for empathy and growth."

Watch

Barrier-Breaking Moments in TV History for Pride Month

After Evans tweeted the message, several of his fans applauded the Avengers: Endgame star for speaking out.

Chris, I love you," wrote on follower.

"Chris Evans for president," tweeted another.

However, his tweets shouldn't come as a surprise. Evans has spoken out against anti-LGBTQ legislation before. He's also opened up about how his sisters and brother have influenced his focus on compassion.

"We're obviously in tricky times right now. But up until this election, I've never felt any sort of backlash or friction as a result of the stance I've taken in my career in support of [my brother] or any other human rights… Hopefully it stays that way going forward," he told The Fix in 2016, per Gay Times. "It's important to understand, whether it's growing up with women, whether it's growing up with other ethnic groups […] It's important to experience anything different from what you know. To encourage and cultivate compassion and understanding."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chris Evans , Top Stories , Apple News , LGBTQ

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amanda Stanton, Bobby Jacobs

Amanda Stanton Gets Candid About Bobby Jacobs Split: What Went Wrong?

Tami Roman, Reggie Youngblood

Surprise! Basketball Wives' Tami Roman Secretly Got Married in Las Vegas

Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo Explains Why Adam Levine's Exit From The Voice Is "Good News"

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1609

See Kris Jenner Burst Into Tears When Kim Kardashian Asks to Take Over the Family Christmas Party

Troye Sivan Music Video, Lucky Strike

My My My! It's Troye Sivan's Birthday and We Can't Stop Watching His Best Music Videos

Jenelle Evans, David Eason, Ensley, Daughter

Jenelle Evans Says a Child's Love for Their Mother Will "Never Fade" Amid Custody Battle

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Gets "a Lot of S--t" Over 10-Year Age Gap With Nick Jonas

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.