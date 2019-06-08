Rosé All Day: Cheers to National Rosé Day & All the TV Characters Who Love the Pink Drink

Rosé all day, baby!

Today is National Rosé Day, which is a big deal. We know what you're thinking, but yes, it's a real day and no, we aren't the ones who came up with it, although we totally wish we had.

From sipping on Yes Way Rosé to bringing sassy Babe Rosé cans to the beach or a picnic, this day is a day that we were born to enjoy and can't wait to toast to.

Nowadays SVEDKA even has its own rosé, which is of course vodka blended with rosé wine, because really, rosé is no longer having a moment. Instead, it is a movement and we're here for it!

You know who else is here for it? Some of your favorite TV characters of all time.

Recently we've seen a serious spike in odes to rosé—partly because it's millennial pink and partly because it's fabulous—on shows like The Bold Type and LADYGANG and let's be honest, these ladies are our soul sisters.