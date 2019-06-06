Pranks, Privacy and Lots of Pizza: Inside Ella and Alexander Clooney's Fun Childhood With George and Amal

Gourmet pizza. Play dates with the royal family. That's just life when you are the kids of George Clooney.

George and Amal Clooney are celebrating the second birthday of their twins Ella and Alexander on June 6, even though the kids got him "poop" for his 58th birthday last month, as he jokingly revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"My daughter is sick, as happens apparently with children, I didn't know this," he said of his birthday celebration. "So at 2:30 she woke us up on my birthday, and then at 4:30 in the morning. So then we put her in the bed, which you have to do ‘cause she's crying and she's unhappy. And then she takes over the bed. And then I realized that's no good, so I covered all around the bed with pillows like a bouncy castle in case she falls off, and I went and slept in her nursery."

When it was first announced that George and Amal had welcomed the twins into their lives, a rep for the couple told E! News, "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

In the two years since their arrival, however, George has more than recovered; he's been rejuvenated, quickly becoming known as one of Hollywood's most doting fathers.