Jenelle Evans Says a Child's Love for Their Mother Will "Never Fade" Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans is speaking out after losing temporary custody of her kids.

In late May, a judge temporarily ruled that the Teen Mom 2 star will not regain custody of her three children. Jenelle is mom to Jace, 9, Kaiser,4, and Ensley, 2. A source close to Jenelle told E! News at the time that the reality star was "stunned that the judge did not give her back the kids."

The insider added, "They are all for the time being remaining with their respective caregivers."

Jenelle's mom, Barbara Evans, confirmed to E! News at the time that she has custody of Jace and Ensley, while Kaiser is with his father, Nathan Griffith.