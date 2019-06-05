What Shailene Woodley Really Thinks of Her "Crunchy" Reputation

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 6:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Shailene Woodley, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Rochelle Brodin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Shailene Woodley doesn't care what you think about her lifestyle.

The 27-year-old actress made this perfectly clear during an interview with Vogue published Tuesday.

When asked how she really feels about her "crunchy" reputation, the Big Little Lies star admitted it actually makes her laugh. 

"If I spent any of my life energy being annoyed by what people I don't know say about me, that's a miserable life," she told the magazine. "When it first started happening when I was younger, I was very much in my early 20s and I was like, f--k that, who cares. This is what I believe in. This is what I want to say. And I think that's a rite of passage. But I wouldn't change anything. I think it's important for us to be ourselves. And I'm weird. And I'm also really boring. I think that's why people kind of clamor onto sound bites because I'm not at a lot of parties and I'm not doing a lot of Hollywood-type things. I don't care about the noise."

Watch

Shailene Woodley Loves Her Big Little Lies Costars

Instead of focusing on the public's opinion, Woodley suggested she devotes her energy to her craft.

"I care about working with directors that I admire and I care about telling stories that hopefully will impact people's hearts," she continued. "And I care about being on a film set and eating at the craft food table with a gaffer, that's really what brings me the most joy. So all of this extra is luxurious and beautiful and has given me great perspective on the wild ways in which our world can be so different based on finance or celebrity. But that's kind of it. You know, it's all extra. It doesn't impact my art, which is storytelling."

Photos

Shailene Woodley's Alternative AF Lifestyle

It's no secret Woodley has made headlines for her "hippie" habits. Whether she's drawing attention for eating clay or for using oil as a teeth whitener, the world can't seem to get enough of the way she lives her life. Even Ellen DeGeneres couldn't get over the fact The Fault in Our Stars actress doesn't floss.

"I think everything about my lifestyle is fairly alternative," she told Flaunt in 2013. "I gather my own spring water from mountains every month. I go to a farm to get my food. I make everything from my own toothpaste to my own body lotions and face oils. I could go on for hours. I make my own medicines; I don't get those from doctors. I make my own cheese and forage wild foods and identify wild plants. It's an entire lifestyle. It's appealing to my soul." 

To learn more about Woodley's "alternative" lifestyle, click on the gallery above.

You keep doing you, Shailene!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , Vogue , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Little Big Town, CMT Awards Press

CMT Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Southern Charm

Watch Kathryn Weather a Southern Charm Confrontation: "I'm F--king Working My Ass Off to Get All My S--t Togehter"

Jordan Rodgers, JoJo Fletcher, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Just Removed a Nail Out of Jordan Rodgers' Butt Cheek Because That's Love

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: "I Don't Have Time for Bulls--t Negative Minutiae"

VMA Couples, Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas

How Joe Jonas Really Felt About Taylor Swift's Apology For Blasting Him After Their Split

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Is Open to a Friends Reunion—and Says Her Co-Stars Are Too

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes Right Now

10 Trendy Shoes We're Currently Craving

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.