Watch Kathryn Weather a Southern Charm Confrontation: "I'm F--king Working My Ass Off to Get All My S--t Togehter"

It's time for a girls trip on Southern Charm. Those never produce drama, right? Of course they do. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the big showdown between the ladies and Kathryn Dennis and Danni Baird.

"Look, OK, I'm going to be honest. You are 27—you're only 27—and you've been through some s—t that no normal person should ever have to f—king go through," Danni says to Kathryn in the clip below.

"And you've had to deal with these situations that are just so chaotic that you haven't been held accountable for just day-to-day," Danni continues, citing showing up for events, like work or friend plans, on time. "Just simple things that you haven't had to deal with, and I just feel, I don't know…"