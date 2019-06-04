What America's Got Talent Means to Kodi Lee and His Family

With one performance on America's Got Talent, Kodi Lee became a star.

The 22 year-old singer is blind and autistic and he also has an incredible voice that wowed all four judges during last week's premiere, and even got Gabrielle Union to hit the Golden Buzzer, sending him straight through to the live shows in Hollywood later in the season.

The video of his performance has been viewed over 26 million times on Youtube as of press time, and even Simon Cowell said he'd remember the performance for the rest of his life.

Kodi and his mother Tina Lee sat down with E! News' Erin Lim to talk about his performance and what it's been like in the week since. Kodi was particularly excited about a tweet from Oprah, and Tina said that the response has been kind of a relief to her.