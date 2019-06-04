Gabrielle Union Got Possessed By a Doll on America's Got Talent

Some people go on America's Got Talent to sing, or to tell jokes, or to dance. And some people go on it to prove they're creepy as hell.

One contestant on Tuesday's episode did just that, with Gabrielle Union as his victim/volunteer. As Nicholas Wallace took the stage, he explained that he saved a creepy rocking chair and a creepy doll from a fire, and the doll and the rocking chair had a spooky connection.

Gabrielle sat in the chair, and basically told her to raise her hand when she felt touched. He would then only poke the doll's arm, and you can bet what Gabrielle did.

She left the stage confused and underwhelmed, while the rest of the room was shook.