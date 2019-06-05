See Kris Jenner Burst Into Tears When Kim Kardashian Asks to Take Over the Family Christmas Party

Kris Jenner has been queen of Christmas Eve since before you were born.

So abdicating her throne ahead of the 2018 holiday season is no dry-eyed affair. After decades playing host, the seasoned party planner is officially asked to step down in this surprisingly emotional clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Fans who saw photos from last year's Kar-Jenner Christmas party can probably guess who her successor turns out to be—she just needs mom's OK first.

"The time has come that maybe we switch the location [of the party] and we have it here at our house," Kim Kardashian suggests, after Kris broaches the subject with a request for some creative input, since her daughter tends to be "a little tough on [her]" about "doing the same thing every year."