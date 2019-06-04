Queer Eye's Tan France Reveals He Began Bleaching His Skin at Age 10

Tan France knows the power of beauty.

As Queer Eye's resident expert on all things fashion, the 36-year-old understands that clothes can have plenty of positive effects. At the same time, self-love and loving your body can have a huge impact.

And while he may appear to be a cool, confident expert on the small screen, Tan is opening up about his own road to self-acceptance in a new memoir. As it turns out, he didn't always like the way he looked.

According to Tan, he had a history with skin-bleaching products that he stole from his cousin beginning when he was 10.

"I haven't had the balls to tell her I took it, because, since then, I've been ashamed of the fact that I succumbed to the pressure," he wrote in Naturally Tan via Refinery 29. "I kept the dirty little secret to myself. I'd only use it at night, before bed, when no one else was going to catch me. Let me tell you, that s--t hurt."