Queer Eye's Tan France Reveals He Began Bleaching His Skin at Age 10

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 4:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tan France, 2019 GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tan France knows the power of beauty.

As Queer Eye's resident expert on all things fashion, the 36-year-old understands that clothes can have plenty of positive effects. At the same time, self-love and loving your body can have a huge impact.

And while he may appear to be a cool, confident expert on the small screen, Tan is opening up about his own road to self-acceptance in a new memoir. As it turns out, he didn't always like the way he looked.

According to Tan, he had a history with skin-bleaching products that he stole from his cousin beginning when he was 10.

"I haven't had the balls to tell her I took it, because, since then, I've been ashamed of the fact that I succumbed to the pressure," he wrote in Naturally Tan via Refinery 29. "I kept the dirty little secret to myself. I'd only use it at night, before bed, when no one else was going to catch me. Let me tell you, that s--t hurt."

Watch

Oprah Might Get French Tucked By Queer Eye's Tan France

He continued, "The importance of being pale is very bizarre. When I was five, I remember thinking, 'God, I'd give anything to be white. I just want to be white, I want to be white, I want to be white.' I had been so conditioned to think that if you were white, you were automatically more attractive."

Tan France, Naturally Tan: A Memoir

According to Tan, he also spent part of his childhood dreaming of waking up white. "I worried constantly that if I went outside the house, bad things would happen to me," he shared in the memoir available now.

Today, the fashion designer and TV personality is more than confident—and proud—of who he is.

And in his memoir, Tan reveals how an Englishman raised in a traditionally religious home became a fashion icon—and the first openly gay, South Asian man on television—simply by being Naturally Tan.

"If you ask me what my favorite thing about my appearance is, I'll say my skin," he wrote. "I think my skin color is beautiful. As a 10-year-old, I could never have imagined that you could find my skin color beautiful, and I'm willing to bet most non-white people have thought the same thing."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Memoirs , Queer Eye , Books , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sunmi

K-Pop Star Sunmi Describes Herself as "LGBT" in Viral Concert Moment

Donald Trump, Meghan Markle

Donald Trump Clarifies Those "Nasty" Meghan Markle Comments: "I Think She's Very Nice"

Antoni Porowski, 2019 CFDA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Queer Eye's Antoni Is Speechless After One Epic Drag Queen Makeover

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Almost Had a Very Different Love Story Planned for Meredith in Season 14

Ozuna

Ozuna's New Love Song Is So Sad You'll Want to Sing It in the Shower

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Why Ariana Grande Is "Finally" Able to "Enjoy" Her Tour Amid Mental Health Struggles

Jin, BTS

BTS' Jin Releases Emotional Solo Single In Honor of Their 2019 Festa

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.