K-Pop Star Sunmi Describes Herself as "LGBT" in Viral Concert Moment

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 3:58 PM

Sunmi

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Sunmi is opening up to her fans about her life and the "different sides" of herself.

While performing at the Q-Factory on Tuesday, June 4, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the 27-year-old singer, who is currently on her Warning World Tour, shared a personal message with the crowd. Taking a moment on the stage, the Wonder Girls alum described herself as "LGBT" as the crowd cheered.

"I have many different sides of me," Sunmi can be heard telling her fans in video posted to Twitter by @yvesiren. "Like dorky...and LGBT."

"There are sides of me that I know very well, like, just like I just said," she continued. "And sometimes there are times when I don't know myself."

Stars Celebrate Pride Month 2019

While Sunmi didn't officially come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, the concert moment has since gone viral, with fans showing the singer support from around the world.

After the show on Tuesday, Sunmi took to Instagram to share photos with the crowd.

"Yes! #Amsterdam you gave me so much energy tonight!" Sunmi wrote. "I totally enjoyed the show and hope u guys too. And plusssss, we 'BURN' the stage!!!!!!!! Love u so so muchhhhhh!!!!"

She also tweeted, "Yeah, I support LGBT but don't get me wrong guys."

Watch the videos above to see Sunmi share her message with her fans!

