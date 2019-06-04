Queer Eye's Antoni Is Speechless After One Epic Drag Queen Makeover

Oh, how the tables have turned!

Roles are being reversed on Them's YouTube series "Drag Me," with Antoni Porowski taking a seat in the makeup chair. The chef is known for helping the Queer Eye's Fab Five complete heartwarming makeovers, but this week he is the person getting all done-up by the one and only Miz Cracker.

Believe it or not, this isn't the star's first time dressing in drag. According to Antoni, he once wore a "pretty terrible" costume when he was 10-years-old for Halloween and later did a brief stint in drag for Lip Sync Battle. But, this time around, he is getting the full treatment, courtesy of RuPaul Drag Race contestant Miz Cracker.

Miz Cracker got the party started by getting Antoni into a wig cap, gluing his eyebrows down and drawing on a fierce eyebrow worthy of a drag queen.