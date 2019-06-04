Grey's Anatomy Almost Had a Very Different Love Story Planned for Meredith in Season 14

That storyline, along with Meredith winning a Harper Avery, ended up being part of a season that showcased Meredith at career highs, a "medical superhero" as Vernoff told us Pompeo wanted Meredith to become.

"When I came back to the show in season 14, Ellen wanted to make sure I wasn't just coming in to pair her up with another guy," Vernoff explained. "She was a little tired of playing romance. She'd been doing it for a lot of seasons, and I said, great, let's not. She said, ‘I want to be like a medical superhero,' and I said, ‘Done.' And that's what we did for that season. It was great, and we loved it, and I think that I earned her trust and we became creative partners, and then it was like, OK, are we ready? Can we dip our toes back in?"

The show did, in fact, dip its toes back into romance for Meredith, and now she's happily in love with DeLuca (in the midst of a legal crisis, but still).