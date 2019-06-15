Noah Centineo's Hottest Photos Are Guaranteed to Make You Melt

To all the boys we've loved before: there's a new hunk in our hearts.

It's been nearly a year since Noah Centineo dominated our Netflix accounts as Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Since the now-23-year-old skyrocketed to viral fame and instantly became the Internet's collective crush last summer, fans can't help but have hearts in their eyes for the the Mark Ruffalo look-alike.

With a role in the upcoming Charlie's Angels installment and the To All the Boys sequel reportedly slated for 2020, we'll be seeing more of Centineo on the big and small screen in the months ahead.