Noah Centineo's Hottest Photos Are Guaranteed to Make You Melt

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Jun. 15, 2019 6:00 AM
To all the boys we've loved before: there's a new hunk in our hearts.
It's been nearly a year since Noah Centineo dominated our Netflix accounts as Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Since the now-23-year-old skyrocketed to viral fame and instantly became the Internet's collective crush last summer, fans can't help but have hearts in their eyes for the the Mark Ruffalo look-alike.
With a role in the upcoming Charlie's Angels installment and the To All the Boys sequel reportedly slated for 2020, we'll be seeing more of Centineo on the big and small screen in the months ahead.
In the meantime, the star is expected to hit the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday as a nominee for "Best Kiss" with co-star Lana Condor and "Best Breakthrough Performance."
While you hold your applause for Noah's big night, here's a look back at the star's hottest photos—try not to melt!
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ
The star can rock a suit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Red carpet Noah Centineo is always a good look.
How do we get invited to this pool party?
Don't mind us, we're just going weak in the knees.
This face makes us melt.
Oh, hello abs!
Netflix
To all the boys we've loved before...you've been replaced.
Presley Ann/Getty Images
We can't help but smile over this photo.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
While celebrating the success of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, these two co-stars were all smiles and it warms our heart.
Don't lie—you know you wish you were Shannon Purser in this photo.
*BRB, busy swooning over this selfie*
Netflix
Yes, we are jealous of Lana Condor.
Is there anything cuter than a hot guy laughing uncontrollably?
Just look at that view! Oh, and the sunset is pretty nice, too.
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Honestly, what's not to love about this handsome fella?
Centineo might have major bed head here, but we're not complaining.
