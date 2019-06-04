BTS' Jin Releases Emotional Solo Single In Honor of Their 2019 Festa

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 1:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jin, BTS

Emma McIntyre/BBMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

BTS is giving the fans what they want.

In honor of their 2019 BTS Festa, the boy band is releasing a ton of new material for fans to feast on. For the first two weeks of June, the K-pop band will be unveiling a bunch of new photos, songs and videos as an act of gratitude for their fans' undying support. This will all coincide with the band's sixth anniversary of their debut. 

While there are plenty of surprise gifts for their fans, it seems that their ARMY is most excited for Jin's new single, "Tonight." The ballad is already receiving praise for it's chill vibes and impressive vocals, which comes as no surprise to their loyal ARMY. 

Relaxing as the song is, it also holds special meaning to Jin, who shared a note with the ARMY on the band's website. "Hello, this is Jin. ["Tonight"] is a song I wrote while thinking about my pets. It's the first time I've written my own song, and I hope you enjoy listening to it," he wrote, according to a translation. "I'll work hard while making music next time too so that I can present a good song to you. Thank you, ARMY."

And, there is still more to look forward to since the Festa is not yet over!

Watch

BTS Has the Best Time at BBMAs 2019

Fans can expect two choreography videos and more family portraits in the coming days. To see some of the prime content that the Bangtan Boys have prepared for their Festa, check out the timeline below!

3 June: Family Portrait #1
4 June: BTS Photo Collection 18/19 & ANPANMAN by BTS
5 June: By Jin
7 June: BTS Choreography Video #1
8 June: Bangtan News
9 June: BTS Choreography Video #2
10 June: Family Portrait #2
11 June: Euphoria (piano version)
12 June: BTS Profile
13 June: Bangtan Attic

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ BTS , Music , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ozuna

Ozuna's New Love Song Is So Sad You'll Want to Sing It in the Shower

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

Why Ariana Grande Is "Finally" Able to "Enjoy" Her Tour Amid Mental Health Struggles

Alicia Key, Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and More to Perform at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Miranda Lambert

Everything We've Learned About Miranda Lambert's Love Life Based on Her Lyrics

Little Big Town, 2018, Grammy Awards

Little Big Town's Red Carpet Looks May Be Your Next Style Crush

Christina Aguilera, THE XPERIENCE at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Christina Aguilera Says the Story Demi Lovato Shared With Her Keeps Her Going On Her ''Worst Days''

Tiffany Haddish Tells Which Character From "The Lion King" She'd Be

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.