Real Housewives of Atlanta's Apollo Nida Released From Prison After 5 Years

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Apollo Nida is one step closer to complete freedom.
E! News can confirm the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was released from prison at the Fort Dix Correctional Facility.
We've also learned that Apollo has been moved to a Philadelphia halfway house. He is expected to be there until the middle of October.
The news comes more than five years after Apollo pleaded guilty in a massive money fraud scheme. In a courtroom, the former Bravo star took responsibility for identity theft and bank fraud.
"This defendant participated in a sweeping fraud scheme that exploited many segments of the financial system, including phony claims submitted to federal and state agencies, loans secured by vehicles and even basic identity theft associated with stolen checks," United States Attorney Sally Quillian Yates said in a statement.
In March 2019, however, E! News learned that Apollo's sentence would be reduced to 84 months "with credit to be given by the Bureau of Prisons for all time served." It was a year less than the previous 96-month sentence.
"On behalf of my client Apollo, right now he feels remorse," his attorney Thomas D. Bever told E! News after he was originally sentenced. "He thought the judge was fair, and accepts his sentence, although he was hoping it would be less. Apollo is elated that this proceeding is past him and is no longer handing over his head. It meant everything to him that his mother and brother spoke on his behalf. He's OK, and will get through this."
Reality TV fans first met Apollo on the Real Housewives of Atlanta when he was married to Phaedra Parks. The couple had two children together before they settled their divorce in 2017.
In November 2016, reports surfaced that Apollo got engaged to a woman named Sherien Almufti while in prison. She would later appear on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.
OK! Magazine was first to report the news.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM