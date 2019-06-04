Real Housewives of Atlanta's Apollo Nida Released From Prison After 5 Years

Apollo Nida is one step closer to complete freedom.

E! News can confirm the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was released from prison at the Fort Dix Correctional Facility.

We've also learned that Apollo has been moved to a Philadelphia halfway house. He is expected to be there until the middle of October.

The news comes more than five years after Apollo pleaded guilty in a massive money fraud scheme. In a courtroom, the former Bravo star took responsibility for identity theft and bank fraud.

"This defendant participated in a sweeping fraud scheme that exploited many segments of the financial system, including phony claims submitted to federal and state agencies, loans secured by vehicles and even basic identity theft associated with stolen checks," United States Attorney Sally Quillian Yates said in a statement.