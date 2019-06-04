Aubrey Plaza Shares Her Advice for How to Be "Petty"

Need some advice? Aubrey Plaza is here to help—sort of.

To celebrate her July Cosmopolitan cover, the 34-year-old actress is taking questions from some of the magazine's readers. But instead of offering fans typical, "boring" advice, the Parks and Recreation alumna is providing tips on how to be petty.

Of course, Plaza's suggestions are all tongue-in-cheek and should not be taken seriously. For instance, when a reader asks the April Ludgate character how she can stop her sister from stealing her clothes, the actress suggests getting uglier outfits.

"I guess I would say that your outfits sound like they must be really good. So, you should probably get some ugly ass clothes," she quips. "Clean your closet out, and put only disgusting things in there. If she still wears them, then that's her problem."

Similarly, when another reader asks the TV star how she should deal with a co-worker who hasn't reimbursed her for a dinner bill, Plaza replies, "I would say try something illegal. Rob a bank. Get arrested. Money doesn't matter. Nothing matters."

Just in case there's any confusion as to whether Plaza is kidding, Cosmopolitan even includes a "please do not do this" disclaimer in the video.