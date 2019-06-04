Kevin Hart Reveals the Real Reason He Won't Let Tiffany Haddish Repay His $300 Loan

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 8:04 AM

Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Before they were famous comedians, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish were two friends trying to break into the business.

At one point, Haddish was homeless and living out of her car. So, Hart decided to help her out.

"I was nowhere near, of course, Kevin Hart today," the 39-year-old comedian told Jimmy Kimmel back in May. "In my pocket, I had $300. I was like, 'Yo, here. I don't know what your situation is, but hopefully this can do something for you in this time. Because I feel like you're not telling me something.'"

Haddish ended up using the money to stay in a motel room for a week.

"So, I got a room that you could get by the hour up on Martin Luther King and Western at this place called the Snooty Fox, which is really like the ho stroll, but I just wanted to take a shower, take a little nap, write out my list [of goals]," Haddish previously told Vanity Fair. "I wrote: Get myself an apartment. Do these things, all these people I wanna work with, everything. I pretty much tackled almost all those goals."

Tiffany Haddish Used to Put Grapefruits in Her Training Bra

Of course, both comics went on to find great success and even appeared in a few movies together, including the 2018 film Night School. However, Hart still won't let Haddish pay him back.

"No! Because then what would I have to hang over head? Absolutely nothing," he quipped to Essence in an interview published Tuesday. "I need something that I can bring up from time to time. So, no!" 

He then jokingly added, "I'm not going to take the money so every chance that I get I can go, 'Hey! You know what's crazy? You still owe me that $300'…I don't want the money back."

Still, Haddish has tried to repay her debt. As fans will recall, the Girls Trip star tried to reimburse Hart back in July by literally throwing dollar bills at him.

However, her efforts were unsuccessful, and Hart managed to sneak the money back into her bag.

Cheers to this priceless friendship.

