Kevin Hart Reveals the Real Reason He Won't Let Tiffany Haddish Repay His $300 Loan

Before they were famous comedians, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish were two friends trying to break into the business.

At one point, Haddish was homeless and living out of her car. So, Hart decided to help her out.

"I was nowhere near, of course, Kevin Hart today," the 39-year-old comedian told Jimmy Kimmel back in May. "In my pocket, I had $300. I was like, 'Yo, here. I don't know what your situation is, but hopefully this can do something for you in this time. Because I feel like you're not telling me something.'"

Haddish ended up using the money to stay in a motel room for a week.

"So, I got a room that you could get by the hour up on Martin Luther King and Western at this place called the Snooty Fox, which is really like the ho stroll, but I just wanted to take a shower, take a little nap, write out my list [of goals]," Haddish previously told Vanity Fair. "I wrote: Get myself an apartment. Do these things, all these people I wanna work with, everything. I pretty much tackled almost all those goals."