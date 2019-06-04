This New Stranger Things Season 3 Poster Will Give You Chills (And Plenty of Clues)

Netflix
We're only a month away from Stranger Things season three—or Stranger Things 3, depending on who you ask—and Netflix is celebrating the countdown to new adventures in Hawkins, Indiana with a beautiful new illustrated poster featuring all your favorites.
There's Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) front and center with her signature hand up and bloody nose. Mike (Finn Wolfhard) is second biggest and they're both in front of the sign for the new Starcourt Mall where Steve (Joe Keery) works. We already know that's going to be a big setting thanks to the trailer. The new monstrous threat is right there too, it's a globby thing with spikes and teeth. There are plenty of rats, which were also featured in the trailer for the new season, and the fun fair and a steel factory it looks like.
An important question: Why is Billy (Dacre Montgomery) in the blue Upside Down-y shadows?