Joe Jonas Plays Perfect Instagram Husband for Sophie Turner on the Red Carpet

Chasing happiness...and the perfect red carpet photo.

On Monday night, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner seemingly found both at the Los Angeles premiere of the Jonas Brothers' new documentary, Chasing Happiness. Along with Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and their respective spouses, Priyanka Chopraand Danielle Jonas, the famous family dazzled the red carpet in honor of their highly anticipated project.

In between posing with his brothers, colleagues and parents or greeting fans, Joe took a moment to be the ultimate Instagram husband, whipping out a phone to snap a shot of his well-known wife and capture the moment. Hey, she might want to add it to her Instagram Story later.