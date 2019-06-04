True Thompson, Stormi Webster and Chicago West Could Be Triplets In Kylie Jenner's New, Precious Photo

It's one strong and adorable gene pool.

Last night, Kylie Jenner gifted us with the most precious series of photos which showed her daughter Stormi Webster alongside cousins True Thompson and Chicago West. The trio, sitting in mini chairs and dressed in light pink outfits, each clutched a stuffed baby shark because, well, doo doo doo doo there's no better kid's song.

"The Triplets," the beauty mogul captioned the slideshow. True's mom Khloe Kardashiancommented "my girls" with a string of hearts while mom of four Kim Kardashian—"My babies" she wrote on Kylie's snap—shared the pictures to her own Instagram, saying, "A True Chicago Stormi."

Born just months apart in 2018, the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners have always been close, spending endless hours together since before they were old enough to crawl. "I definitely feel like we are more connected now," Kim once raved to E! News. "All the kids want to hang out. It's just a whole different experience now. It's so much fun."