The Biggest Jonas Brothers Revelations in Chasing Happiness

Well, here we are in 2019, crying over a Jonas Brothers documentary.

Chasing Happiness just made its debut on Amazon Prime Video and told an unexpectedly emotional story of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas' brotherly band coming together, falling apart, and then coming together once again six years later.

The hour and a half-long doc featured plenty of old footage accompanied by new interviews with the band, their parents, and people close to them. It also included footage of the now infamous drinking game that helped bring the band back together, and revealed a whole lot about the inner lives of three of the world's most famous brothers.

Here are some of the biggest moments in the documentary.