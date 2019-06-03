CFDA Awards Host June Ambrose Acknowledges "Screw Up" After Kate Spade Comment

June Ambrose sparked some controversy on Monday night at the 2019 CFDA Awards.

Ambrose hosted the red carpet show, which was live-streamed online, before the star-studded event at the Brooklyn Museum. The stylist chatted with all kinds of fashion icons and celebrities on the carpet, but she made one comment that immediately received lots of flak online.

At one point, Ambrose spoke with the entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman. She asked Bronfman what designer she was wearing, and she said she was wearing Kate Spade.

Ambrose called Spade "another one of my favorite American designers."

"Are you here with Kate? Is she here?" Ambrose inquired of Bronfman. "Did you come before her or did she skip by me?"

Bronfman, who looked elegant in a pastel pink dress with yellow flowers on it, appeared visibly flustered for a moment.