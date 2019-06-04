SUNDAYS
Khloe's in Trouble! See Kim Kardashian's Priceless Reaction After North West's Hamster Dies

Rest in peace, Blacktail West.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian discovers that daughter North West's hamster has passed away. Ironically, the KKW Beauty boss hears this news while on the phone with Khloe Kardashian—who purchased Blacktail without Kim's permission.

"Kim. The hamster hasn't been moving," assistant Michael informs the Kardashian-West matriarch. "So, you might want to go look at it."

"It's dead?" Kanye West's wife retorts. "I don't have time for a dead hamster."

Of course, Kim and Michael take a closer look at the "stiff" rodent as it could just be "sleeping." Sadly, upon further exploration, it is confirmed that Blacktail is dead.

"The hamster's dead," Kim shares with Khloe. "It's just sitting in here dead."

Understandably, Khloe's first thought goes to North, who loves the hamster more than anything else. Thankfully, the oldest West child is at school and is not present to witness Blacktail's passing.

"North is gonna be really, really upset. It's just not fair," Kim laments in a confessional. "How do I go and explain this…like, what do I do?"

Unsurprisingly, Kim blames Khloe for this mess as she's the one who purchased North the now-late hamster.

"This is why you don't get someone a pet," the mother of four warns. "Don't ever do this to me again. I literally hate you."

"Are you gonna get me killed too?" Khloe quips in response.

See the awkwardness play out in the clip above.

