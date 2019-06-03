CFDA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

It was surely a night to remember at the 2019 CFDA Awards. CFDA stands for Council of Fashion Designers of America.

The annual awards were held at the Brooklyn Museum and hosted by Hasan Minhaj and Jessica Williams and featured a slew of famous faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Bella Hadid and more. Nominees tonight include Virgil Abloh, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen and Marc Jacobs.

J.Lo was honored this year with the prestigious CFDA Fashion Icon Award in honor of her "longstanding and global impact on fashion."

Former CFDA chair Diane Von Furstenbergsaid in April upon the announcement, "Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements." Tom Ford was elected as the new chairman of CFDA in March and took over for von Furstenberg.

The 49-year-old singer wore a stunning Ralph Lauren orange skirt and top combo to the show that, of course, showed off her toned abs. She chose a Ralph Lauren look because the designer is a "Bronx Native."

She said on the red carpet, "It's all about the Bronx tonight."

Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez accompanied her to the event.