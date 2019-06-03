CFDA Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

It's a fashionable night out for the biggest stars in New York City!

In case you didn't already guess, it's time for the 2019 CFDA Awards where a number of prominent designers and celebs will step out for a fabulous evening event.

Held at the Brooklyn Museum, the awards will be handed out by comedians Hasan Minhaj and Jessica Williams.

As for who could end up winning big, we have a few ideas!

Jennifer Lopez is set to receive the Fashion Icon Award while costume designer Bob Mackie will be awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with Cher, Diana Ross, Bette Midler and countless other celebrities.