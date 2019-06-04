Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and More to Perform at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Capital One cardholders will have access to a special pre-sale for the iHeartRadio Music Festival starting on June 11. Tickets will be available only at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Capital One cardholders can purchase an exclusive Capital One Access Pass which includes an intimate acoustic performance with Cage The Elephant, a meet and greet with the band and a backstage tour of T-Mobile Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 14 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST via AXS.com.

The Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sept. 21, with Juice WRLD, Maren Morris, Billie Eilish, Old Dominion, H.E.R., Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, FLETCHER, Monsta X, Bryce Vine and Lauv set to perform.

"Each year we strive to live up to our reputation as the most diverse music festival in the world," John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, also shared on Tuesday. "This year we have the best in class from all genres of music performing indoors and out, all weekend long."

Tickets for the Daytime Stage are also on sale and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com.