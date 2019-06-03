It's Official: Jade Cline Joins MTV's Teen Mom 2 Cast

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 7:00 PM

Jade Cline

Instagram

There's a new Teen Mom on the block. MTV confirmed one of the worst kept reality TV secrets: Jade Cline is now part of the Teen Mom 2 cast.

Jade joins Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus on the reality show.

MTV confirmed the news during the Teen Mom 2 reunion episode. Jade was previously a cast member on MTV's spinoff, Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant. She has a 1-year-old daughter, Khloie, with Sean Austin. Jade and Sean split in February. 

Jade was added to the show to fill the spot left by original cast member Jenelle Evans. Jenelle, who was in front of cameras since the show started in 2011, was let go from the show in April 2019 following reports that her husband, David Eason, allegedly shot and killed her dog. MTV previously severed its relationship with David.

Watch

Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans' Biggest Scandals

"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," an MTV spokesperson said in a statement. "Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season."

At the end of Monday's reunion special, Jade joined Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley for an episode of their podcast Coffee Convos, alongside fellow guests and Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. Jade admitted she was excited but a little nervous to join the show. 

"I'm at school, and I'm like out on break, and they're like hey, we have someone that we want you to meet. And I was like, I'm gonna poop, I'm scared," she said. 

A producer then asked if she'd like to be on Teen Mom 2, and Jade was a little shocked. 

"The show's been on so long that I can't believe they would want me on a show that's been on for like 10 years with these same people for so long," she said, though the producers assured her that they really wanted her to be on the show. 

Jade opened up a bit about both of her parents having been arrested for drugs, and got emotional as she explained that her biological father committed suicide when she was six months old, and she no longer recognizes her mother as the woman who raised her. 

"They were filming me and I sat on the phone and I broke down in the car and I was like, I just want my mommy back. I want my mommy," she said. 

Suffice it to say, Jade's story is going to be an emotional one. 

A spinoff of 16 and PregnantTeen Mom 2 (and Teen Mom) follows the lives of young mothers. Chelsea, Kailyn and Leah have all been with the reality show from the start. Briana joined in season eight.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

